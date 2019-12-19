Anti-CAA stir: 1 UP roadways bus set on fire, another damaged in Sambhal

A public bus was set ablaze and another damaged as protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said one state roadways bus was set on fire in Chaudhary Sarai area of the district on Thursday afternoon while

another was damaged. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

This is the first incident on attack on state-run buses in the state in the wake of violent protests against CAA. CrPC section 144 prohibiting unlawful assembly is in force in the state and no permission for any gathering has been given for December 19, Uttar Pradesh police chief O P Singh had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

