Checking on Delhi borders tightened after inputs of people being mobilised for protests

The Central government has asked for strict checking on all the borders of Delhi, following inputs of people being mobilised from the neighbouring states to take part in the protests in the national capital, according to highly placed sources.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 14:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 14:22 IST
Visual from the police barricading on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Central government has asked for strict checking on all the borders of Delhi, following inputs of people being mobilised from the neighbouring states to take part in the protests in the national capital, according to highly placed sources. "There are inputs of mobilising people from neighbouring states of Delhi. A message has been given to all concerned districts to keep a check on all Delhi borders," sources in the government said.

The sources also said that in a few locations, where protests were held in the last 24 hours, the security personnel have been asked to provide frequent local intelligence. "There were few protests in Delhi in the past 24 hours which were organised by mobilising people through WhatsApp groups, but no organization has come up to take responsibility for protest. Few locations identified where officers have been asked to provide local intelligence frequently," the sources added.

Meanwhile, long jams occurred on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway due to the police barricading and vehicle search being carried out on Thursday. Airline carrier, SpiceJet too put out a tweet, requesting passengers to take the jams into consideration in order to reach the airport on time.

"There is heavy traffic congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram highway. Passengers are advised to keep a check on live traffic while travelling to the Delhi airport, and allow themselves sufficient time for the journey," SpiceJet's tweet read. Earlier, 21 protesters were arrested from North-East Delhi for allegedly fanning violence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to the police, 12 people have been arrested from the Seelampur area, five from Jafrabad and four people from Dayal Pur. Apart from that, as many as 39 people have been taken under preventive arrest by the cops in the morning today.

Section 144 has been imposed in the north-east area and Red Fort area to maintain law and order hours after a request by a Swaraj Abhiyan for a peaceful march against the CAA was denied by the police from Red Fort area to Shaheed Park, ITO for today. Protests escalated in Delhi on Sunday over the CAA, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

