UP: Bus set ablaze during anti-CAA protest in Sambhal

A state transport bus was allegedly set on fire during a protest against the newly-amended citizenship law here on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 14:38 IST
A bus was allegedly set ablaze during anti-citizenship law protest in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

A state transport bus was allegedly set on fire during a protest against the newly-amended citizenship law here on Thursday. More details are awaited in the matter.

Protests have intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave the nod to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind. Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

UPDATE 2-Hezbollah-backed candidate on course to be Lebanese PM

Former minister Hassan Diab looks set to be named Lebanons new prime minister on Thursday with backing from the Iran-backed group Hezbollah and its allies, a move that could complicate Lebanons efforts to secure badly needed Western financi...

UPDATE 1-Ukraine's PrivatBank makes more claims against former owners

Ukraines largest lender PrivatBank, which was nationalized in 2016, said on Thursday it had initiated more legal claims abroad for compensation against its former owners.The bank said in a statement it had started new litigation at the dist...

British Airways loses height in UK customer survey

British Airways has sunk in the view of UK customers over the last year, with the former flag carrier now ranked third bottom short-haul airline, two places above budget carrier Ryanair. Since being named the best short-haul airline in 2015...

Sterling finds floor around $1.31 amid renewed worries of a no-deal Brexit

Sterling stabilized on Thursday around 1.31, after giving back all of its post-election gains on fears that Britain may leave the European Union without a trade deal by the end of next year.The British currency had initially surged to above...
