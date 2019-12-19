Minimum temp increases amid overcast conditions in J-K and Ladakh

The minimum temperature across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh increased by several degrees amid overcast conditions, providing relief to the people from the piercing cold, even as the MeT department has forecast scattered rain or snow during the next 48 hours. The weather remained mostly dry and cold in all the three regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh overnight but the minimum temperature witnessed an increase of one to 13 notches due to heavy cloud cover.

"There is a possibility of light snow or rains at scattered places in Jammu and Kashmir today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday). After that the weather is likely to remain mainly dry till December end," an official of the Meteorological Department said. Drass was the coldest recorded place in Ladakh with a low of minus 14.4 degrees Celsius against the previous night's 27.7 degrees Celsius, the official said, adding that Ladakh's Leh town witnessed a rise of 5.3 degrees in the night temperature which settled at minus 12.6 degrees Celsius.

After witnessing the season's coldest night at 4.8 degrees Celsius, Jammu saw an increase of almost four degrees in the minimum temperature which settled at 8.6 degrees Celsius, the official said. However, the residents of the city woke up to the foggy conditions and heavy cloud cover.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius against the previous night's minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, while the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the valley with a minimum of 7.2 degrees Celsius despite marking an increase of over four degrees. Pahalgam hill resort in south Kashmir was freezing at minus 4.9 degrees Celsius against the previous night's minus 10.3 degrees Celsius, the official said.

In the Jammu region, Banihal in Ramban and Bhaderwah in Doda district were reeling under sub-zero temperature with a minimum of minus 2.2 and minus 2.0 degrees Celsius respectively, he said. Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, registered a night temperature of 5.0 degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous night's 4.6 degrees Celsius, he added.

