Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minimum temp increases amid overcast conditions in J-K and Ladakh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 14:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 14:49 IST
Minimum temp increases amid overcast conditions in J-K and Ladakh
Image Credit: Pixabay

The minimum temperature across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh increased by several degrees amid overcast conditions, providing relief to the people from the piercing cold, even as the MeT department has forecast scattered rain or snow during the next 48 hours. The weather remained mostly dry and cold in all the three regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh overnight but the minimum temperature witnessed an increase of one to 13 notches due to heavy cloud cover.

"There is a possibility of light snow or rains at scattered places in Jammu and Kashmir today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday). After that the weather is likely to remain mainly dry till December end," an official of the Meteorological Department said. Drass was the coldest recorded place in Ladakh with a low of minus 14.4 degrees Celsius against the previous night's 27.7 degrees Celsius, the official said, adding that Ladakh's Leh town witnessed a rise of 5.3 degrees in the night temperature which settled at minus 12.6 degrees Celsius.

After witnessing the season's coldest night at 4.8 degrees Celsius, Jammu saw an increase of almost four degrees in the minimum temperature which settled at 8.6 degrees Celsius, the official said. However, the residents of the city woke up to the foggy conditions and heavy cloud cover.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius against the previous night's minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, while the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the valley with a minimum of 7.2 degrees Celsius despite marking an increase of over four degrees. Pahalgam hill resort in south Kashmir was freezing at minus 4.9 degrees Celsius against the previous night's minus 10.3 degrees Celsius, the official said.

In the Jammu region, Banihal in Ramban and Bhaderwah in Doda district were reeling under sub-zero temperature with a minimum of minus 2.2 and minus 2.0 degrees Celsius respectively, he said. Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, registered a night temperature of 5.0 degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous night's 4.6 degrees Celsius, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Overeating may be main cause of obesity, not less physical activity: Study

Obesity may be primarily caused by eating too much alone, and not due to poor physical activity, according to a study which challenges the conventional notion that an increasingly sedentary lifestyle may be contributing to the condition. Th...

UPDATE 2-Hezbollah-backed candidate on course to be Lebanese PM

Former minister Hassan Diab looks set to be named Lebanons new prime minister on Thursday with backing from the Iran-backed group Hezbollah and its allies, a move that could complicate Lebanons efforts to secure badly needed Western financi...

UPDATE 1-Ukraine's PrivatBank makes more claims against former owners

Ukraines largest lender PrivatBank, which was nationalized in 2016, said on Thursday it had initiated more legal claims abroad for compensation against its former owners.The bank said in a statement it had started new litigation at the dist...

British Airways loses height in UK customer survey

British Airways has sunk in the view of UK customers over the last year, with the former flag carrier now ranked third bottom short-haul airline, two places above budget carrier Ryanair. Since being named the best short-haul airline in 2015...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019