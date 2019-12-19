Left Menu
Fatehpur woman allegedly raped, set ablaze dies of burns in hospital

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kanpur
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 14:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 14:56 IST
Fatehpur woman allegedly raped, set ablaze dies of burns in hospital

An 18-year-old woman, whose family had alleged that she was raped and set ablaze in Fatehpur, succumbed to her burns at a hospital here, officials said. The police had registered an FIR last week under sections relating to rape and attempted murder after the incident, but are also investigating the claim that she set herself afire after a village panchayat put an end to her relationship with a relative.

"She had suffered from organ failure including lungs and kidneys following serious injuries and we tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive and died," Head of the department (surgery) at the hospital, Sanjay Kala said. The body has been sent to the mortuary for autopsy.

The rape victim, who had over 90 per cent burns, had been on ventilator support since Tuesday due to continued multi-organ dysfunction. She was having problems while breathing too, Kala said. "She was almost unconscious since Wednesday evening and took her last breath at around 6:30 am, he said.

"The patient had remained in an extremely critical condition since admission to LLR hospital," Kala said, adding that a team of several doctors tried to keep her stable, but her condition continued to deteriorate over the last two days. An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman's family last week and an accused was arrested for rape and attempt to murder, according to Fatehpur SP Prashant Verma.

The attempt to murder charge was being converted to murder, police said. Additional Director General of Police (Allahabad zone) Sujeet Pandey had earlier said it was the woman who allegedly set herself ablaze when a 'panchayat' did not approve of her relationship with a distant relative.

When the matter of her relationship with the distant relative came to light, a panchayat was held in her village during which the woman and the man were made to take a pledge that they would live separately and not meet each other. Upset over the panchayat's decision, the woman rushed to her house at a village in Fatehpur and allegedly set herself ablaze, he had said.

District Magistrate Fatehpur Sanjeev Singh had said upon noticing smoke, villagers rescued the woman and took her to a local community health centre. On December 5, a rape survivor from Unnao was set ablaze by five people, including two accused of raping her. They were arrested the same day. The woman later died during treatment in a Delhi hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Latest News

Australian batsman Chris Lynn sold for base price of Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Indians.

Australian batsman Chris Lynn sold for base price of Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Indians....

Overeating may be main cause of obesity, not less physical activity: Study

Obesity may be primarily caused by eating too much alone, and not due to poor physical activity, according to a study which challenges the conventional notion that an increasingly sedentary lifestyle may be contributing to the condition. Th...

UPDATE 2-Hezbollah-backed candidate on course to be Lebanese PM

Former minister Hassan Diab looks set to be named Lebanons new prime minister on Thursday with backing from the Iran-backed group Hezbollah and its allies, a move that could complicate Lebanons efforts to secure badly needed Western financi...

UPDATE 1-Ukraine's PrivatBank makes more claims against former owners

Ukraines largest lender PrivatBank, which was nationalized in 2016, said on Thursday it had initiated more legal claims abroad for compensation against its former owners.The bank said in a statement it had started new litigation at the dist...
