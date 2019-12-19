Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clean chit to scribe booked after his video showed just 'namak-roti' served to students: UP Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mirzapur
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 15:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 15:58 IST
Clean chit to scribe booked after his video showed just 'namak-roti' served to students: UP Police

The Uttar Pradesh police has given a clean chit to a journalist who was booked for allegedly maligning the image of the state government after he shot a video showing just salt and rotis being served to students of a primary school here. However, a representative of the village head who was also booked under the same charges in connection with the case, has not been cleared, police said.

The video, shot by journalist Pawan Jaiswal, of Shiur Primary School under Aharaura police station had gone viral on August 22, sparking an Opposition backlash against the BJP government in the state. The state government had suspended two teachers and a case was registered against Jaiswal, a journalist with a Hindi daily, and the representative of Hinauta village head Rajkumar Pal for allegedly maligning the image of state government.

The case was registered 10 days after the video went viral. "We have given a clean chit to the journalist as no evidence was found against him during our investigation," Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Singh told PTI on Thursday.

Singh said Jaiswal was called by the gram pradhan's representative to shoot the video in the school. The police have filed a chargesheet against the representative of the gram pradhan, the district police chief said.

After the video was shared widely on social media, the National Human Rights Commission had also sought a report on the matter from the state. The video showed a woman distributing rotis and another woman salt to children as the midday meal.

As per norms under the midday meal scheme, pulses, rice, rotis, vegetables with fruits and milk on certain days are to be served to schoolchildren to ensure necessary nutrition to them. The midday meal scheme is designed to provide a minimum of 450 calories per child per day, which should include at least 12 grams of protein as well. These meals should be served to each child at least 200 days a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

French warship to spearhead European mission in Gulf from next year

A European operation to ensure safe shipping in the Gulf region, scene of attacks on merchant vessels this year, will get underway next month when a French warship starts patrolling there, a French armed forces spokeswoman said on Thursday....

Needed a destructive player in middle-order, that is why went for Maxwell: Kumble

Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble on Thursday said his franchise went all out for Glenn Maxwell in the IPL auction as the team needed firepower in the middle-order. KXIP, who went into the auction with the biggest available purse of Rs...

Anti-CAA protests: Traffic snarls in national capital, Delhi-Gurgaon border in gridlock

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act resulted in huge traffic snarls across the national capital during the morning peak hours on Thursday, while the Delhi-Gurgaon route remained in a gridlock as vehicles lined up for as long as 1...

Anti-CAA protests: 20 metro stations remained shut for up to 8 hours

Thousands of commuters faced inconvenience on Thursday after at least 20 metro stations were shut for up to eight hours in the wake of protests in the national capital against the amended citizenship law. The stations were closed following ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019