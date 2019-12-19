Indian Ambassador to Thailand, Assam min discuss strategies to

Indian Ambassador to Thailand, Suchitra Durai has called on senior Assam minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and discussed strategies to strengthen ties with Southeast Asia, officials said on Thursday. The state industries and commerce minister said the opening of sea routes with southeast Asian countries through Chittagong and Mongla ports in Bangladesh and land route through the Trans-Asian Trilateral Highway will accelerate the growth of businesses in the Northeast.

During the interaction on Wednesday, Patowary also underlined the anthropological affinity of the Northeast with Thailand, an official said. Durai suggested outreach programmes for specially- constituted teams for accelerating the growth of trade with Thailand, he added..

