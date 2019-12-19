Left Menu
Centre should repeal controversial CAA: Ashok Gehlot

  PTI
  Jaipur
  Updated: 19-12-2019 16:11 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 16:11 IST
Centre should repeal controversial CAA: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Thursday that the central government should repeal the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as it has "shaken the entire country". "I believe that no one should be proud and the government should decide to repeal it. CAA has shaken the entire country. Students in various colleges and universities have come in protest, people are taking to the streets," he told reporters here.

He said this law was not required. "I have said before that this is not going to be implemented practically, but the people in power are completely unsuccessful in understanding public sentiment," the chief minister said.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court refused to stay implementation of the law that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014. Deciding to examine the constitutional validity of the act, a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant fixed 59 petitions, including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, for hearing on January 22, next year.

