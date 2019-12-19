Mobile service will resume, once suspension orders lifted: Bharti Airtel

Amid suspension of internet and sms services to people in parts of Delhi in the wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it was complying with government orders and the services will resume once the suspension order is lifted. "We are complying with instructions received from government authorities on suspending voice, sms and data in certain areas in New Delhi. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running," the company said in a statement.

Telecom operators on Thursday halted internet and sms services in parts of Delhi following an order received from the Delhi Police in view of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. SMS and internet services have been affected in parts of Old Delhi, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jafrabad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana.

The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.