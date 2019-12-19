Left Menu
Delhi Police use drone to keep track of protesters

The Delhi police used a drone to keep a watch on protesters as they gathered to march against the amended citizenship law, from Red Fort in Old Delhi to Shaheed Park near ITO, on Thursday. The police had denied permission to the left-backed AISA and the Swaraj Abhiyan to hold a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act from Red Fort, citing law and order issues.

A huge number of protesters were stopped at police barricades on Nishadraj Marg in Daryaganj, while trying to reach Red Fort. A drone hovered over them to record the happenings. The protesters broke into louder slogan shouting, cheering and clapping as they spotted the drone.

"Drones are used to record happenings and in case of massive law and order situations, where things go out of hand, the recordings help identifying those who cause a situation to go out of hand," a senior police officer said. The protesters, mostly students and local residents, who gathered near the Sunehri Masjid after the police stopped them from moving towards Red Fort, rued that some political leaders were trying to hijack their protest.

Drones were also used by the police in Seelampur area that witnessed violence and arson on Tuesday, to identify "miscreants".

