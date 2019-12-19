Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA: K'taka CM says protecting interests of Muslim community

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 16:59 IST
CAA: K'taka CM says protecting interests of Muslim community

In an attempt to allay fears among the Muslim community regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said protecting your interest is our responsibility. Callingfor peace, amid protests in various parts of the state defying prohibitory orders, against the CAA, he alleged Congress party's role behind it and warned them of consequences.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday had declared that his government will "hundred per cent" implement the CAA. "I appeal to the minority Muslim brothers, this law will in no way affect you, protecting your interest is our responsibility. Kindly cooperate, maintain peace and order," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "we have not given permission for any agitation in favour or against the law, and section 144 (prohibitory orders) were in place." Authorities had clamped section 144 of the CrPC in various parts of the state including Bengaluru and Mangaluru with immediate effect on Wednesday evening that will be in force till the midnight of December 21. Alleging the Congress was behind the protest, Yediyurappa said it is because of people like U T Khader (Congress MLA) such things are happening, and if they continue in the same way, they will have to face the consequences.

Khader had recently claimed that the state would "blow up in cinders" if the Yediyurappa government tried to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act. Later in the day as the protests grew, the Chief Minister once again urged and appealed to all political parties, leaders and people in general to maintain calm on the CAA issue.

"CAA is no threat to the people of this country. It is only an act applied to the people from other countries who seek citizenship. CAA does not discriminate people on the basis of religion. Citizenship is accorded on the basis of their nationality and not on the basis of religion or caste," he said. Yediyurappa also claimed that opposition parties and leaders who are opposing the act are doing it with a political motive and people of the country are intelligent to understand their motto.

"Citizenship Amendment Act is a national Act CAA is a constitutional provision, there is no question of states rejecting it. As a member of the federal set up, every state is bound by the Constitution," he added. Expressing surprise over the detention of noted historian Ramachandra Guha earlier on Thursday for staging a protest against the CAA, Yediyurappa instructed police to exercise restraint against the agitators.

Guha and many others were detained for staging a demonstration against the CAA and NRC near the Town Hall here, in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed in the city. Hitting out at Yediyurappa for his government's decision to clamp down on protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiahasked him not to be "undemocratic".

Different parts of the country witnessed violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was passed by Parliament and given assent by the President last week. According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The act says refugees of the six communities will be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 years earlier..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Man held after encounter in Gorakhpur

A man allegedly wanted in a number of cases, including murder, was arrested after an encounter in Uttar Pradeshs Basti district on Thursday, police said. Mangal Pandey was arrested during an encounter at Sonupar in Basti block. He sustained...

Madli Lääne wins Global Migration Film Festival's top award

The curtain came down on IOMs fourth annual Global Migration Film Festival GMFF here on Wednesday 18 December, with Estonian filmmaker Madli Lne taking home the festivals top award for short films with her 2018 work Three August Days.Organi...

UPDATE 1-Sterling falls to two-week lows on renewed no-deal Brexit worries

Sterling hit two week lows on Thursday after giving up all its post-election gains on fears that Britain may still leave the European Union without a trade deal at the end of next year.Market optimism following the Conservative Partys decis...

Need to make elections accessible for PwD, senior citizens: Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Thursday stressed on the need to make elections more accessible for Persons with Disabilities PwD and senior citizens. While disability is a problem that needs to be addressed more by the individua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019