Meghalaya Assembly adopts resolution to implement ILP in state

The Meghalaya Assembly onThursday unanimously adopted a resolution urging theGovernment of India to implement Inner Line Permit in thestate under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Conrad KSangma and all members across party lines, including theruling BJP, supported it

The one day special session was conducted with thesole intention to pass the resolution in view of the demand bythe indigenous residents of the state for implementation ofthe ILP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.