CAA agitation: KD Singh Babu Stadium metro station closed in Lucknow

Amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Thursday, KD Singh Babu Stadium metro station was forced to close till 5 pm, said the LMRC officials.

The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) closed the station after a police report about the apparent protest in the area.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the state and adequate forces have been deployed to maintain law and order, said Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh. (ANI)

