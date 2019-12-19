Left Menu
We are bound by order of govt: Sunil Mittal on internet services halted in parts of Delhi

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder Chairman, Bharti Airtel, on Thursday said that the company was bound by the order of the government over the issue of internet services being suspended in some parts of Delhi today.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 17:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 17:42 IST
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder Chairman, Bharti Airtel speaking to media in New Delhi on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder Chairman, Bharti Airtel, on Thursday said that the company was bound by the order of the government over the issue of internet services being suspended in some parts of Delhi today. Speaking to media after meeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today, Mittal said, "We are bound by the order of the government. We are following their orders."

"I came here to discuss one thing only and that is how to make business easy in India. The idea is to create more freedom for the industry to perform," he said. Mittal said, "The tariffs are low and the investments in the industry are very high. New technology has to be put in. 5G has to be ushered in the country. We have to take forward the vision of digital India."

"Indian consumers have been enjoying very low rates and they will continue to enjoy the low rates, however, we need to have a balance between the requirement of the investment and the consumer on the other hand," he added. Telecom operators on Thursday halted Internet and SMS services in parts of Delhi following an order received from the Delhi Police in view of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests being held in various locations.

SMS and Internet services have been affected for few hours in parts of Old Delhi, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jafrabad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, and Bawana, in view of prevailing law and order situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

