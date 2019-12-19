Recommend early release of Rs 2,369 cr to TN rural local bodies: TN minister urges Tomar

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on Thursday urged the Centre for early release of basic grant of Rs 2,369 crore to TN's rural local bodies for the financial year 2019-2020. Velumani, who met Agriculture and Panchayati Raj minister Narendra Singh Tomar here on Thursday, also sought early release of performance grant of Rs 194.78 crore due to TN village panchayats for 2017-18 as recommended by the 14th finance commission (FC).

Since local body polls in the state are scheduled for December 27 and December 30, the Centre should consider the request and recommend for early release of funds, he said. "All the rural local bodies are in dire need of funds to carry out their day to day affairs to provide basic amenities to the people," Velumani said.

Non-receipt of basic grant from the Centre was causing serious financial constraints to them and hampering their ability to maintain the services and provide basic amenities, due to which people suffer, and there was discontent among them. "The FC fund is one of the major sources for the village panchayats to undertake basic amenities," he said.

Earlier, Velumani, on behalf of TN government received 12 national awards relating to implementation of rural development schemes. They include four awards in MNRGES under different categories. Tomar presented the awards.

