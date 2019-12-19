J&K: Abducted girl rescued, kidnapper held

An abducted girl was rescued and her kidnapper arrested in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday. A man from Dadwara village had lodged a complaint at Billawar Police Station on Wednesday alleging that his daughter was kidnapped by a local named Koushal alias Kannu, a police officer said.

In a separate incident, a woman, who had gone missing from her village at Thial-Roun in Udhampur district on December 6 was recused from Chandigarh by a team of police. Based on a complaint filed of her family members, a missing report was lodged and a special team of Udhampur Police was constituted, the officer said.

Raids were conducted at different locations and we finally rescued the woman on Wednesday, he said.

