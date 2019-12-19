Delhi Police offers refreshment to protestors detained over CAA protests

Delhi Police on Thursday provided refreshment to protestors who were detained at Surjmal and Rajiv Gandhi stadiums following the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "In order to provide a human touch, tea and lunch were served to protestors at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana. Sheet, chairs and mats are also provided to all," police said.

In the picture shared by Delhi Police, Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav can be seen having lunch with four other people, who were detained by the Delhi Police. Fruits, including bananas and dates, were served to detained protestors at Surjmal stadium.

Delhi Police detained several protesters from the Red Fort and Mandi House and took them to Surajmal and Rajiv Gandhi stadiums. Section 144 has been imposed in the Red Fort area after a protest march was called by some parties. (ANI)

