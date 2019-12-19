UP legislature adjourned sine die; supplementary budget passed without discussion

Both Houses of the Uttar Pradesh legislature were adjourned sine die on Thursday as Opposition members created uproar over several issues, including imposition of prohibitory orders in the state, and trooped into the Well. As soon as the state Assembly met for the day, Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary stood up and allege that people were being denied their Constitutional right of holding protests and 'dharnas'.

Referring to a Samajwadi Party protest on Thursday against the amended citizenship law, Chaudhary said this is the first time that any government is thwarting a protest in such a manner and cited state's DGP OP Singh statement where he said all protests will be crushed. Soon after, SP and Congress members entered into the well of the house raising slogans and creating a din.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Khanna was heard saying that Opposition was bereft of issues and was not interested in any debate. Khanna also pulled up the Opposition, saying they have done nothing for the people and that is why they have been rejected by the electorate.

"They need to resign and sit at home as their behaviour in the House has been irresponsible. They are trying to set the state on fire. Since opposition members are not interested in the peaceful conduct of the proceedings, it will be better to have the House adjourned sine die," Khanna said. The opposition members kept protesting all along.

Amid continued sloganeering, Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit completed within minutes the business on the agenda that included the passage by voice vote of the second supplementary demands tabled on Tuesday, vote on account and some bills. The Speaker then took the sense of the House and with a majority of the members supporting the resolution, adjourned the proceedings sine die.

The state Assembly was otherwise likely to be adjourned sine die on Friday. In the Legislative Council, the Question Hour was disrupted following protests by Samajwadi Party members over prohibitory order notices served to their leaders in view of the proposed programme against the amended Citizenship Act.

Leader of Opposition Ahmed Hasan said he was served a notice by a sub-inspector level officer on Wednesday, warning him against taking part in the protest and alleged that Opposition leaders and workers were being pressured. SP leaders trooped into the well of the House leading to the adjournment of the proceedings first for 15 minutes and then till 12 noon.

When the House reassembled, SP pressed for a reply from the Leader of the House on the "high handedness of the government", failing which they once again were up on their feet, leading to the adjournment till 1.30 pm. As there was no improvement in the situation, the Upper House too was adjourned sine die after the Chair rushed through the business which included returning of the second supplementary budget and passage of some bills.

Question Hour was washed out in both the Houses. Speaking to newspersons after the Assembly was adjourned, leaders of SP, BSP and Congress alleged that for the first time, all businesses on the agenda including important issues like passage of the supplementary demands, have been completed in hardly half an hour during the Question Hour.

"The House has been conducted in a wrongful manner. The SP wanted to raise important issues, but the government wanted to run away from giving answer," Chaudhary said. BSP's Lalji Verma asserted though the government says the Opposition was not interested in letting the House function, the reality is exactly the opposite.

He alleged that the government was taking the state on the path of dictatorship from democracy. Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Misra said it was decided in the Business Advisory meeting of the House that proceedings will continue till December 20 but it was curtailed.

