Steps taken against 400 polluting industrial units : WBPCB

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board was taking steps to check air pollution caused by around 400 industrial units in the state, WBPCB chairman Kalyan Rudra said on Thursday. Addressing an environmental summit of Indian Chamber of Commerce, Rudra said air quality management remained the foremost challenge before the WBPCB.

"Around 400 industrial units in state have been found to be seriously polluting the air and steps are being taken on the part of WBPCB to check the emissions caused by these units," he said. A large number of such units are located near the banks of river Ganga, he said.

Rudra had earlier said the WBPCB had sent closure notices to several hot-mix plants at Ghusuri in Howrah district for causing serious environmental pollution and sent showcause notices to some other foundries asking them to abide by prescribed environmental norms. Rudra said at Thursday's ICC meet, the WBPCB has introduced 'West Bengal Poribesh App' which can be installed on mobile and enables one to check the air quality of respective area.

British Deputy High Commissioner, Kolkata, Nicholas Low said UK wants to deepen its role in working with India on environmental policies. Denmark's Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane said environmental control starts with the common man and with awareness..

