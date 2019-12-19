CM Naveen Patnaik writes to Hardeep Puri over Odisha's international air connectivity prospect

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday extended a formal invitation to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, along with the officers of Civil Aviation Ministry and CEO's of major airlines "to present the aviation potential of the Odisha and explain the viability of Bhubaneswar as a favoured international destination." "We are expecting early regional connectivity under Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme to two strips- Jeypore and Rourkela, one of which is also hosting the World Cup Hockey match in 2023," the letter read.

Emphasising about the growing economic stature of the state, Chief Minister Patnaik said, "The state of Odisha has ranked among India's top three investment destinations. The state is developing as a manufacturing hub for many prominent industrial houses." "An enabling eco-system for entrepreneurship, a large pool of skilled human-resources and rich mineral resources make it an ideal destination for the investment of foreign capital," Patnaik said.

Odisha will host the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023 and the matches will be played in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The announcement was made during a ceremony conducted by Hockey India and Department of Sports, Government of Odisha at the Kalinga stadium in November this year.

The Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on November 8 announced that India will be hosting the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023. (ANI)

