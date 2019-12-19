Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli to be one UT from Jan 26

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:56 IST
Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli to be one UT from Jan 26

The Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli will become a single UT on January 26, the Home Ministry announced on Thursday. The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019 was passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the just concluded winter session of Parliament.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of section 2 of the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Act, 2019 (44 of 2019), the central government hereby appoints the 26th day of January, 2020, as the appointed day for the purposes of the said Act," according to a Home Ministry notification issued by additional secretary Govind Mohan.

The merged Union Territory will be named as Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The merger of the two UTs, located along the western coast near Gujarat, is being done for better administration and to check duplication of various works, Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy had said.

So far, both the Union Territories have separate budgets and different secretariats even though they are just 35 km apart. Dadra and Nagar Haveli has just one district while Daman and Diu has two.

Both UTs were under Portuguese rule for a long time and were liberated in December, 1961. From 1961 to 1987, Daman and Diu was part of the UT of Goa, Daman and Diu. In 1987, when Goa got statehood, Daman and Diu was made a separate UT. Dadra and Nagar Haveli was occupied by the Portuguese in June, 1783. Residents of Dadra and Nagar Haveli got themselves liberated from Portuguese rule on August 2, 1954. From, 1954 to 1961, the territory was administered by a citizen's council called the Varishta Panchayat of Free Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

In 1961, it was merged with the Republic of India and made a Union Territory. According to the act, on and from the appointed day, there shall be allocated two seats to the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the House of the People (Lok Sabha).

The Bombay High Court shall continue to extend to the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The members of each of the All India Services borne on the existing Union

territories cadre immediately before the appointed day shall continue to be in the cadre of the same service of the existing Union territory in which they stand allocated before

the appointed day. Every person employed in connection with the affairs of the existing Union territories and serving immediately before the appointed day in the existing Union territories shall, on and from that day continue to serve in connection with the affairs of the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

On August 5, the central government had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its division into two Union Territories. The country currently has nine Union Territories after the creation of the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. However, with the merger of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the number of UTs will come down to eight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Considering Veganuary? Take B12 and beware vegan junk, scientists say

People switching to a vegan diet - for January or for good - could reap health benefits such as weight loss and lower cholesterol, but should beware vegan junk food with little nutritional value, scientists are warning.Plant-based food enth...

Almost all of Trump's TV campaign ads discuss impeachment -report

More than 99 of U.S. President Donald Trumps television ads have focused on impeachment this year, according to an analysis that shows how central the topic has become for his re-election campaign.The anti-impeachment blitz has cost the Tru...

Violent protests over citizenship law leave 2 dead in southern India

Two persons died of injuries suffered in violent protests against Indias new citizenship law in the southern Indian city of Mangaluru, hospital officials said on Thursday.They said that at least one of the two dead had been shot. Local gove...

UP: Internet services suspended in Meerut, Bareilly

Internet services have been suspended in Meerut and Bareilly following the violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state. In Meerut, the administration has snapped the services on Thursday evening which will remain impose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019