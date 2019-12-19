HP: 2 held with over 5 kg Charas in Kullu

Two drug peddlers were held after more than 5 kg charas was seized from them in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip off, a special investigative unit arrested Pooran Chand and Prem Chand of Fozal from Raisan at 12.30 am, Kullu superintendent of police, Gaurav Singh, said.

A case under section 20 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against them at Kullu police station, he added.

