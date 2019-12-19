Prez on annual southern sojourn from Friday

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Secunderabad, Telangana for his annual southern sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam from December 20 to 28, an official statement issued on Thursday said. On December 22, the president will launch a mobile app of the Indian Red Cross Society, Telangana state branch at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, it said.

He will visit Puducherry on Monday where he will address the 27th annual convocation of the Pondicherry University, the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. On December 25, the president will visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Vivekananda Kendra in Kanniyakumari, it said.

Kovind will host a reception for senior dignitaries of the state, ministers, officials, leading citizens, academics, etc. at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad on December 27, the statement said.

