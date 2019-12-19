Left Menu
Govt will make every effort to encourage young people aspiring to launch start-ups: Gehlot

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 20:22 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 20:22 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday his government will make every effort to encourage young people aspiring to launch start-ups. Addressing the Rajasthan Innovation and Startup Expo function at the Malaviya National Institute of Technology here, the chief minister assured aspiring entrepreneurs of full cooperation from the government.

The government is making every effort to fulfil promises made to the common man, Gehlot said. In order to provide better facilities to the youth and entrepreneurs, the state government has introduced several policies and schemes, he added. On this occasion, Minister of State for Technical Education Subhash Garg said the government has made multiple provisions in the Rajasthan Industrial Development Policy or the New Rajasthan Startup Policy to provide support to the youth.

