Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam Assoc of Deaf files complaints with state rights panel over internet shutdown: Official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 20:27 IST
Assam Assoc of Deaf files complaints with state rights panel over internet shutdown: Official

A Guwahati-based NGO working for the hearing and speech-impaired community on Thursday filed a complaint with the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC), alleging that the mobile internet suspension by government authorities in the wake of anti-CAA protests, "violates" rights of people, its senior official said. "We the people from the deaf and mute community use video calling over phones for communicating with each other, as we use sign language. The mobile internet suspension has caused great problems for us in communicating," the official said.

In its complaint to AHRC, the NGO has alleged that the suspension of internet services "violates rights of people" from the deaf community and others. The government had suspended internet services on December 11 evening to check spread of rumours and to maintain law and order in wake of violent protests that had broken in Guwahati and other parts of Assam over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that mobile internet to be restored on Friday in Assam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

I was keen to get back to form quickly: Shaw

Talented Indian opener Prithvi Shaw, who slammed a double hundred on his return to competitive cricket, on Thursday said he was keen to get back to form quickly after spending eight months in the wilderness due to a doping offence. I had a ...

Assam govt to set up autonomous councils for 3 communities

The state government on Thursday announced the formation of three autonomous councils for Koch-Rajbangshi, Moran and Motok communities. The BJP-led government also declared that Rs 125 crore would be provided to each of the Ahom, Chutia, M...

Repatriation of Mexican deportees to interior beings with first U.S. flight

The U.S. government on Thursday began sending Mexican deportees to the interior of Mexico starting with a flight to the city of Guadalajara, a U.S. and a Mexican official said, in the latest step by both nations to restrict migration flows....

Lebanon's new PM Diab vows to form government quickly

Lebanons newly-named prime minister vowed on Thursday to form a government quickly that works to pull the country out of economic crisis and reassures people who have protested against the political class for two months.Hassan Diab, a littl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019