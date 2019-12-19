2 Rajasthan Pollution Control Board officials arrested for taking bribe of Rs 30,000

A regional officer of the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board and his assistant were arrested on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 here, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. The accused, Regional Engineer Sanjay Kothari and Assistant Environment Engineer Yogeshwar Sharma, both posted at the Jaipur South office of the board, were arrested for taking the bribe to issue a consent to operate certificate, ACB DGP Alok Tripathi said.

The accused had actually demanded Rs 50,000 to issue the certificate, he said. A case has been registered under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Tripathi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

