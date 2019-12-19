Misconceptions about CAA fuelling violence, says Goa-based NGO

Coming out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a Goa-based NGO on Thursday alleged that misconceptions were being spread about the new law to trigger violence in the country. Members of the organisation, Deshpremi Nagrik Manch, on Thursday held a public meeting here to support the new citizenship law.

Leader of the organisation, Naguesh Gosavi, said that people of the country were being misled over the Act. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already clarified in the Parliament that it is not against the Indian Constitution," he said.

"But misconceptions are being created about the new law across the country to fuel violence. It is also not against the Muslim community. There should be awareness about the CAA," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

