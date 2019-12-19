Citizenship protests: Shopkeepers at deserted Daryaganj market turn to newspapers, TV

Shopkeepers at Daryaganj market spent their day reading newspapers and watching television as it wore a deserted look on Thursday, with the police barricading all roads leading to Red Fort in view of protests against the controversial citizenship law. A few police personnel, part of the security team deployed near Delhi Gate, were seen purchasing stationery items from a shop.

"As there were not many customers, I spent my time watching the highlights of Wednesday's cricket match between India and West Indies," said Arvind Kumar, a shopkeeper at the market, famous for street food, musical instruments and stationery items. Only two customers came in the evening. Normally, around 20-25 people come looking for different types of musical instruments, the 48-year-old said.

Madan Gupta, 52, a bookseller, sold only two-three notebooks till 6 pm. "The shop opens at 10 am and closes around 9 pm. Now that police have removed the barricades, I am hopeful for some business," he said.

Scores of protesters were detained by the Delhi Police near Red Fort when they tried to take out a march to protest against the amended Citizenship Act in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed there. Asked about the protests, Gupta said people had a democratic right to protest, but it should not affect the lives of whose who are not part of it.

"I was here on duty. I thought I should purchase a pencil set for my son," a policeman said. A woman security personnel came to purchase woollen caps on Dinesh Gupta's garment shop.

Asked about the business, Gupta said he spent more on travel than the value of business he transacted on Thursday. "I live in Dwarka and I spend around Rs 500 on fuel per day," he said. "Today, I have earned Rs 200." PTI GVS

