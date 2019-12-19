Man dies of firearm injury in Lucknow; cops say not linked to anti-citizenship law protests

A man died of a firearm injury which he suffered while passing by a violent protest against the amended citizenship law in Lucknow on Thursday, according to his family. Uttar Pradesh Police chief O P Singh, however, said the death was not linked to the agitation or any police action.

"Mohammad Wakeel (25) died of firearm injury here," King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre in-charge Sandeep Tiwari told PTI. "Two other patients are undergoing treatment in the trauma centre and one of them has firearm injury," he said.

It was not immediately clear from where the firing took place. The victim's brother, Taufiq, told reporters that "his brother was going home in Hussainabad as there was trouble and he was shot by a 'daroga' (police officer) from a police outpost."

"Initially it was said he had pellet injuries. He was not involved in any agitation. We both are auto-rickshaw drivers and never indulged in any such act (agitation)," Taufiq added.

