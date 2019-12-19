India offers additional training assistance for Lankan military

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday met Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne and discussed enhancing cooperation between armed forces of both the countries. Singh also offered additional training assistance for the Lankan military, according to an official statement.

Singh is on a four-day visit to the neighbouring country where Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected as the President last month. "Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Naval Staff called on Major General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd), Defence Secretary, Sri Lanka. Discussed enhancing cooperation between armed forces of both countries and offered additional training assistance for the Sri Lankan military," said Indian Navy spokesperson on Twitter.

Rajapaksa on November 19 appointed Gunaratne as the new Defense Secretary. Singh will hold bilateral discussions with Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, Commander of Sri Lanka Navy, other service chiefs and senior Sri Lankan government officials during his four-day visit that will end on December 22.

