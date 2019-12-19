Girl falls into hot sambar vessel in Telangana school, dies

A two-year-old girl died after accidentally falling into a large vessel containing hot sambhar at a state-run school in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred at around 11 am when the midday meal was kept in the dining room.

The child, who was playing on a bench slipped and fell into the vessel, they said. The girl was immediately rushed to the government hospital in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, where she succumbed to injuries, they added.

The girl's parents work at the school on a part-time basis..

