Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mobile internet services suspended in Ghaziabad in view of violent protests in UP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 22:02 IST
Mobile internet services suspended in Ghaziabad in view of violent protests in UP

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Ghaziabad for 24 hours from 10 pm on Thursday in view of violent protests against the new citizenship law in parts of Uttar Pradesh, an official said. The action has been taken to avoid spreading of hate messages on social media with an aim to disturb the communal peace and harmony, the official said.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pande has instructed mobile phone service providers to suspend internet services till 10 pm on Friday, the official said. The district magistrate has taken this action to thwart any possibility of violence and arson in the district, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Chilean lawmakers approve popular vote on Pinochet-era constitution

Chiles Congress on Thursday gave the green light to a referendum on changing the countrys constitution next year, a central demand of protesters whose mobilizations brought the nation virtually to a standstill over the past eight weeks.The ...

JPMorgan metals traders under Singapore scrutiny, two more depart -sources

Regulatory scrutiny of precious metals trading at JPMorgan Chase Co. , one of the worlds largest gold brokerages, has expanded to Singapore and ensnared two more bank employees, according to people familiar with the situation.The Monetary ...

UPDATE 3-U.S. deports Mexicans far from border, may send others to Guatemala

The United States began flying Mexican deportees to the interior of Mexico on Thursday and a senior U.S. official said Mexicans seeking U.S. asylum could be sent to Guatemala, as the Trump administration seeks to further limit border crossi...

Entertainment News Roundup: UK singer Lynch dies age 81; Critics claw 'Cats' musical film and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Up on the Roof, UK singer Kenny Lynch dies age 81Kenny Lynch, whose pop hits including Up on the Roof made him one of the best-known black British entertainers of the 1960s, has di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019