Man held after encounter in Gorakhpur

A man allegedly wanted in a number of cases, including murder, was arrested after an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district on Thursday, police said. Mangal Pandey was arrested during an encounter at Sonupar in Basti block. He sustained bullet injury in his right leg and a police inspector was also injured, an officer said.

During checking of vehicles at Lalganj area, two men on a motorcycle were stopped and they tried to escape after firing at police, Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said Police surrounded the two at Sonpar and Mangal got injured during the cross firing and his accomplice Sooraj managed to flee, the SP said.

