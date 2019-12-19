UP: Internet services suspended in Prayagraj till 10 tomorrow

Internet services have been suspended in Prayagraj till 10 am on Friday following violent protests over the amended Citizenship Act in parts of the state today. The district administration has also ordered for closing the schools and colleges of the district for the next two days.

Meanwhile, internet services have also been snapped in Ghaziabad, Meerut and Bareilly. Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation. (ANI)

