Woman held for threatening to function as human bomb during CM, DCM's visit

A 47-year old woman was detained on Thursday for allegedly threatening that she will function as a human bomb when the chief minister and deputy chief minister visit the city, police said. The Police Control Room in Chennai received a call that they traced to Chettipalayam here, police said.

The woman was identified as Shakuntala, who was a senior functionary in the AIADMK for seven years from 1990. She was detained and further interrogation is on, police said.

