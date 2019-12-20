Left Menu
Odisha: NTCA suspends tiger translocation programme in Satkosia Tiger Reserve

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has suspended the tiger translocation programme in Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Odisha for allegedly failing to ensure safe habitat to the two translocated big cats.

  Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  Updated: 20-12-2019 05:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has suspended the tiger translocation programme in Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Odisha for allegedly failing to ensure safe habitat to the two translocated big cats. Deputy Inspector General, NTCA, Surender Mehra wrote a letter to Chief Secretary of Odisha and expressed concern over the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) followed by the authorities in the conservation.

"Both the animals, T-1 and T-2 were not monitored and managed as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs)/Protocol of this Authority. Further, even the repeated communications from this authority were not taken seriously at the level of State Forest Department," Mehra stated in his letter. "The tigress T-2 brought from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve to Satkosia Tiger Reserve was captured without following the due process laid down by this authority and relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972," the official added.

Moreover, Mehra stated that the funds provided under CSS-Project Tiger were diverted from specified items/activities without authorisation for deviation from the Government of India. "The tigress T-2 cannot be allowed to be kept in a small enclosure for any longer time. Therefore, in the interest of Tiger conservation, the tigress T-2 shall be withdrawn and brought to Ghorela centre at Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect for re-wilding and subsequent release to suitable habitat," he added. (ANI)

