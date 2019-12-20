Left Menu
JMI, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations closed: DMRC

The entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar/Shaheen Bagh metro stations were closed as the precautionary measure amid protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 20-12-2019 07:03 IST
  • |
  Created: 20-12-2019 07:01 IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, "Security Update - Entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. Normal service in all other stations."

On Thursday, entry and exit gates of multiple metro stations were kept closed as a precautionary measure following the protests against the CAA. DMRC later informed that the gates have been opened. (ANI)

