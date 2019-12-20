CAA protests: Internet services restored in Assam

The internet services, which were suspended across Assam on December 11 amid protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, was restored on Friday. The internet services were suspended after major protests had erupted across the state over the amended citizenship bill.

On December 16, the suspension was extended for another 24 hours in 10 districts namely -- Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup. Assam Police had said that the situation has immensely improved in the region.

"The situation in the State has improved immensely. We thank the people of Assam for following the spirit of the law. Day curfew has been withdrawn in Guwahati from 0600hrs of December 16. Night curfew would remain from 2100 hrs till 0600 hrs the next day," Assam Police tweeted. Meanwhile, mobile internet and SMS services were suspended in Lucknow till 12 noon on December 21.

