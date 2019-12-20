Left Menu
Situation in Mangaluru 'peaceful': Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 10:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 10:57 IST
Situation in violence-hit Mangaluru, where two people were killed during protests againstCitizenship Amendment Act on December 19, is "absolutely peaceful" and "under control," a senior police official said on Friday. With curfew in place, movement of people has been scarce.

Educational institutions were closed on Friday. "Situation in Mangaluru city is absolutely peaceful, no incident has been reported in the night, police have been deployed all across the city.

Curfew is in force till midnight of December 22 and all internet services have been suspended in public interest," Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha told media. He also said there was no need to panic as the situation was fully in control and there were police personnel deployed all across the city.

Two persons were killed in a police firing on Thursday as protest against the CAA had turned violent in Mangaluru. Police had lobbed tear gas shells, resorted to baton charge and fired in the air to disperse protesters in Mangaluru, as thousands of demonstrators hit the streets in many cities and towns across Karnataka on Thursday defying prohibitory orders.

Despite prohibitory orders as demonstrations had turned violent in Mangaluru, police clamped curfew in parts of the city until Friday night, and later extended it in the entire Mangaluru commissionerate limits till December 22 midnight. The Karnataka government had on Thursday night also issued a notification prohibiting mobile internet data service of all service providers for the next 48 hour in the jurisdiction of Mangaluru City and Dakshina Kannada district.

