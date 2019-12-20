Pinaka missile successfully test-fired, extended range version hit targets at 90 kms

India successfully conducted the test-firing of its indigenously-developed Pinaka guided missile system from a test range off Odisha coast on Friday capable of striking up to a range of 90 kilometers. The extended range version of the missile now can hit targets at 90 kms.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Pinaka is an artillery missile system that is capable of striking into enemy territory up to a range of 90 km with high precision. On December 19, it tested the same missile system capable of striking up to a range of 75 kilometers.

Two round of trials of the missile was conducted at Pokhran range in Rajasthan in March this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

