Anti-CAA protest outside Jamia Milia Islamia continue for 5th consecutive day

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 13:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 13:06 IST
Representative Image

Despite Internet curbs, travel restrictions and freezing cold, hundreds of people thronged the roads outside Jamia Milia Islamia continuing with their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

This was the fifth day of protests outside the university after over 50 students were injured in a police crackdown following violence during a demonstration on Sunday.

The protesters, including university students, locals, and children, took out small marches carrying posters, banners, and tricolors. Some of them formed human chains on both sides of the road to ensure that the traffic movement was not affected.

