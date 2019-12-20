SA Bushfires: Australian PM Scott Morrison flayed for leave

The Austrians Prime Minister Schott Morrison received severe criticism by his fellow countrymen for personal leave amid the mounting bushfires in South Australia which claimed the lives of at least two firemen on Friday and caused chaos in the entire region. People on social media directly blamed the lack of leadership at the time of crisis.

Morrison, who was on Hawaiian vacation first tried to pacify the anger of his fellow countrymen by extending apology but later on announced to cancel his leave. But, the twitter users shared his vacation pictures and demanded his resignation.

Meanwhile, Australia's fire service continued to issue alerts on more bush fire incidents and roads to be avoided due to dense smoke. In such a message, the Country Fire Service (CSF) warned the citizens to avoid Frank Road and Dudley East. "This fire may pose a threat to lives directly in its path. Act now, leave if the path is clear to a safer place, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive," it said.

The RFS RFS Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers told reporters in Sydney, "It is a fairly strong likelihood that we will lose homes tomorrow, it would be a miracle if we don't,". There are more than 200 fires burning across Australia - 70 of which are classified as uncontrolled, mostly in NSW, he informed.

In New South Wales, Australia's most populated state with Sydney as its capital, more than 100 bushfires were burning on Thursday, many of them out of control. New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a seven-day state of emergency, the second since the bushfire season began early in September, due to "catastrophic weather conditions".

Office workers wearing protective masks, previously a rarity, have become a common sight in recent weeks in downtown Sydney, where record pollution levels have consistently ranked the city above the likes of Jakarta, Shanghai and Mumbai. Australia has been fighting wildfires across the country's east coast for weeks, with blazes killing eight people - including two firefighters overnight - destroying more than 700 homes and razing nearly 3 million acres (1.2 million hectares) of bushland.

At least 20 houses were destroyed in New South Wales on Thursday, according to national broadcaster the ABC. Meanwhile, the roughly five million people of Sydney continued to choke on smoke from a "mega-blaze" ringing the city. Australia endured a national maximum temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius (107.4 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, a full degree higher than the previous record set just one day earlier. Until this week, the record high had been 40.3 C in January 2013.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.