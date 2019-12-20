Entry restricted at Mangaluru for visitors from Kerala; Vigil

The Karnataka police have restricted entry to Mangaluru for those coming from Kerala, a day after two persons were killed in the city in police firing during anti-CAA protests, as the Kerala police stepped up vigil in the northern parts of that state. Entry for those from Kerala to Managaluru was restricted at Thalappady border as police checked identity cards before allowing them in emergency cases.

At least 50 men and women who had arrived by a train from Kerala were taken into custody for trying to enter the city without identity cards. Some mediapersons were detained for entering the Government Wenlock hospital where the post-mortem of those killed in the firing on Thursday was underway this morning.

The mediapersons' cameras and mobile phones were also seized. Mangaluru is on high alert after Thursday's violence and public are advised not to move out of their houses, sources said.

Suspension of mobile internet, done last night, will continue till December 22 midnight, a statement from city police commissioner P S Harsha said. On Thursday, two persons were killed in police firing in Managaluru after the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had turned violent.

Despite prohibitory orders demonstrations had turned violent in the city and police had clamped curfew in parts of the city until Friday night, and later extended it in the entire Mangaluru commissionerate limits till the midnight of December 22. Police had said protesters tried to lay siege to the Mangalore North police station and attempted to attack the personnel, following which force was used to disperse them.

Two persons who suffered bullet injuries in police firing later died at a hospital. Meanwhile, the Kerala police has been directed to maintain high vigil in the northern districts of the state in the wake of the death of two people in police firing in Mangaluru in neighbouring Karnataka.

In a Thursday night alert, state DGP D Loknath Behera instructed the force to be on high alert, especially in Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kasaragod and Kannur districts, an official statement said in Thiruvananthapuram. Anti-CAA protesters blocked Karnataka RTC buses in some parts of Kozhikode and raised slogans against the Mangaluru police action and the Centre.

The Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has suspended bus services to Mangaluru. State Transport Minister A K Saseendran told reporters that the service would be resumed only after the situation in Mangaluru comes under control..

