Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entry restricted at Mangaluru for visitors from Kerala; Vigil

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mangaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 14:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 14:10 IST
Entry restricted at Mangaluru for visitors from Kerala; Vigil

The Karnataka police have restricted entry to Mangaluru for those coming from Kerala, a day after two persons were killed in the city in police firing during anti-CAA protests, as the Kerala police stepped up vigil in the northern parts of that state. Entry for those from Kerala to Managaluru was restricted at Thalappady border as police checked identity cards before allowing them in emergency cases.

At least 50 men and women who had arrived by a train from Kerala were taken into custody for trying to enter the city without identity cards. Some mediapersons were detained for entering the Government Wenlock hospital where the post-mortem of those killed in the firing on Thursday was underway this morning.

The mediapersons' cameras and mobile phones were also seized. Mangaluru is on high alert after Thursday's violence and public are advised not to move out of their houses, sources said.

Suspension of mobile internet, done last night, will continue till December 22 midnight, a statement from city police commissioner P S Harsha said. On Thursday, two persons were killed in police firing in Managaluru after the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had turned violent.

Despite prohibitory orders demonstrations had turned violent in the city and police had clamped curfew in parts of the city until Friday night, and later extended it in the entire Mangaluru commissionerate limits till the midnight of December 22. Police had said protesters tried to lay siege to the Mangalore North police station and attempted to attack the personnel, following which force was used to disperse them.

Two persons who suffered bullet injuries in police firing later died at a hospital. Meanwhile, the Kerala police has been directed to maintain high vigil in the northern districts of the state in the wake of the death of two people in police firing in Mangaluru in neighbouring Karnataka.

In a Thursday night alert, state DGP D Loknath Behera instructed the force to be on high alert, especially in Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kasaragod and Kannur districts, an official statement said in Thiruvananthapuram. Anti-CAA protesters blocked Karnataka RTC buses in some parts of Kozhikode and raised slogans against the Mangaluru police action and the Centre.

The Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has suspended bus services to Mangaluru. State Transport Minister A K Saseendran told reporters that the service would be resumed only after the situation in Mangaluru comes under control..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

CAC to be formed in next couple of days to appoint selectors: Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that a Cricket Advisory Committee CAC will be formed in the next couple of days to announce the new selection panel on a three-year tenure. Ganguly said the CAC will be appointed only for one mee...

Entry, exit gates of 4 Delhi metro stations closed: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC closed the Delhi Gate station in view of protest in the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act, taking the total number of metro stations closed on Friday to four. Earlier, the entry and exit gates ...

Anti-citizenship law protest march stopped near Delhi Gate

Hundreds of protesters moving towards Jantar Mantar from Jama Masjid in protest against the amended Citizenship Act were stopped near Delhi Gate on Friday afternoon as police barricaded the area.When the protest march led by the Bhim Army r...

China says bilateral relationship with U.S. has experienced serious difficulties

China said Friday its relationship with the United States had experienced serious difficulties, but they should work in accordance with the consensus reached by the two countries leaders to push forward a stable bilateral relationship.Chine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019