Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Hyd for southern sojourn

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 14:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 14:10 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Hyd for southern sojourn

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Friday for his customary southern sojourn. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his ministerial colleagues and senior officials welcomed Kovind at the Hakimpet Air Force Station in the city on Friday afternoon.

The President would stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam in the city, one of the Presidential Retreats, during his visit. He would leave for Thiruvananthapuram on December 23 and return to the city on December 26 evening, a state government release said on December 16.

The President would host a 'At Home' at the Rashtrapati Nilayam on December 27. Kovind would return to Delhi on December 28, the release had said.

It is customary for the President to visit Rashtrapati Nilayam and stay there at least once a year and conduct official business from there. The Rashtrapati Nilayam building, located at Bolarum, was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad after India attained independence and handed over to the President's Secretariat.

Constructed during 1860, the building has a total land area of 90 acres. A single-storied building, it contains in its premises 11 rooms..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

CAC to be formed in next couple of days to appoint selectors: Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that a Cricket Advisory Committee CAC will be formed in the next couple of days to announce the new selection panel on a three-year tenure. Ganguly said the CAC will be appointed only for one mee...

Entry, exit gates of 4 Delhi metro stations closed: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC closed the Delhi Gate station in view of protest in the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act, taking the total number of metro stations closed on Friday to four. Earlier, the entry and exit gates ...

Anti-citizenship law protest march stopped near Delhi Gate

Hundreds of protesters moving towards Jantar Mantar from Jama Masjid in protest against the amended Citizenship Act were stopped near Delhi Gate on Friday afternoon as police barricaded the area.When the protest march led by the Bhim Army r...

China says bilateral relationship with U.S. has experienced serious difficulties

China said Friday its relationship with the United States had experienced serious difficulties, but they should work in accordance with the consensus reached by the two countries leaders to push forward a stable bilateral relationship.Chine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019