NHRC team visits Jamia campus

A seven-member team of the National human Rights Commission visited the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on Friday to inspect the library and conduct an inquiry into the police entry on the university premises, a varsity official said.

According to the official, the team visited the library, where the police had allegedly barged in while looking for 'outsiders' who had indulged in violence and arson during the protest outside the campus against the amended citizenship law on Sunday.

