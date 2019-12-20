Left Menu
Anti-citizenship law protest march stopped near Delhi Gate

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 20-12-2019 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 14:47 IST
Anti-citizenship law protest march stopped near Delhi Gate

Hundreds of protesters moving towards Jantar Mantar from Jama Masjid in protest against the amended Citizenship Act were stopped near Delhi Gate on Friday afternoon as police barricaded the area.

When the protest march led by the Bhim Army reached Delhi Gate, it was stopped by a large number of police and paramilitary personnel.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad gave the call for the protest march against the new legislation from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

