Anti-citizenship law protest march stopped near Delhi Gate
Hundreds of protesters moving towards Jantar Mantar from Jama Masjid in protest against the amended Citizenship Act were stopped near Delhi Gate on Friday afternoon as police barricaded the area.
When the protest march led by the Bhim Army reached Delhi Gate, it was stopped by a large number of police and paramilitary personnel.
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad gave the call for the protest march against the new legislation from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar.
