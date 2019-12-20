Cold weather prevails in Haryana & Punjab; Hisar coldest at 4.5 deg C

Cold weather conditions continued to persist in Haryana and Punjab on Friday as Hisar in Haryana recorded the lowest across both states at 4.5 degrees Celsius. Hisar registered a night temperature of two degrees below normal.

Karnal, too, braved the chill at a low of 6 degrees Celsius while Narnaul registered a minimum of 5.5 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said here. Ambala recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius while Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa experienced a cold night recording lows of 6.8, 6.3 and 6.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius while Patiala, too, shivered at a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius. Amritsar (7.4), Adampur (7.9), Halwara (7.5), Faridkot (7.8) and Gurdaspur (6.9) also experienced a cold night. However, Ludhiana registered an above normal minimum at 9.2 degrees Celsius.

The Union territory of Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, recorded a minimum of 9.9 degrees Celsius. The MeT official said fog reduced visibility in the morning at Chandigarh, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Sirsa, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Gurdaspur.

