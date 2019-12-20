C'garh: Husband of civic poll candidate kills self

A man whose wife is contesting the upcoming Korba civic elections as an independent candidate allegedly committed suicide here on Friday, police said. Komal Patel (50) was found hanging from a tree at a fly ash dam in Darri police station area in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Friday morning, city superintendent of police (Darri) Khoman Lal Sinha said.

The deceased's wife Rambai Patel is an independent candidate from ward no. 53 of Korba Municipal Corporation. A suicide note was recovered from the deceased's person, in which he has allegedly accused another independent candidate Rajkumar for threatening him to withdraw his wife's candidature, he said.

The authenticity of the suicide note is being examined by handwriting experts, he said. A case has been registered in this connection, the CSP said, adding that further probe is underway, he added.

As many as 151 civic bodies, including 10 municipal corporations, 38 municipal councils and 103 nagar panchayats, of the state will go to poll on Saturday..

