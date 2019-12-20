Meeting about Odisha's aviation potential on cards

The Ministry Civil Aviation has decided to hold a meeting with CEOs of major airlines here to discuss about Odisha's aviation potential. The direction in this regard was issued by Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri after getting a letter from Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who sought operation of more international flights from the state.

"Taking note of the letter of Hon'ble CM, @Naveen_Odisha ji, HMCA @HardeepSPuri has directed Ministry officials to convene a meeting of CEOs of major airlines at Bhubaneswar at the earliest to discuss and harness opportunities offered by the potentiality of the state," the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) tweeted on Thursday. "In line with ministry's approach of ensuring optimum connectivity in each and every state, steps are being taken for Odisha as well," the MoCA said in another tweet.

On Wednesday, Patnaik wrote a letter to the Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and invited him as well as the CEOs of major airlines for an exposure trip to Odisha. "I would like to invite you personally to visit the state of Odisha along with officers of Civil Aviation Ministry and the CEOs of major airlines," Patnaik wrote to Puri.

"Looking forward to hosting you and your team in Bhubaneswar soon," he added. Noting that the state will get an opportunity to present, in detail, the potential of the state and explain the viability of Bhubaneswar as a favoured international destination, Patnaik, in his letter, had said that the state government will provide necessary support for developing the infrastructure for aviation.

In his letter, Patnaik had also mentioned that the state would also consider incentives in the form of Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for the airline operations. The date for the meeting will be fixed soon, an official at the ministry said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

