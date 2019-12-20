J-K: VHP to launch information campaign on CAA, NRC

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Friday said it will launch a campaign to win support of the people across Jammu and Kashmir over the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). A mega public rally will be addressed by BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra in Bantalab area of Jammu on Sunday, to mark the launch of the campaign, senior VHP leader Rajesh Gupta told reporters here.

"We will launch the campaign on December 22 to educate people about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC to clear their misinformation", Gupta said. As part of the campaign, the VHP will hold rallies, conferences, seminars and discussions to educate people and clear their misunderstandings over the CAA, he said.

The VHP leader claimed that disinformation and misinformation over the amended Citizenship Act are being spread across the country to trigger violence. The CAA is not against any community, Gupta said, lashing out at some political parties and a section of "anti-social" elements for spreading misinformation to trigger violence.

He claimed most people support the new citizenship law but confusion has been spread to create such a situation in the country.

